I‘ll never call Tinubu my president – Tunde Bakare vows

Pastor Tunde Bakare

By Nwafor Sunday

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Saturday vowed never to call the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his president.

He noted that he would address him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not ‘My President’.

Bakare disclosed this while responding to a question after delivering his speech on the Zoom programme titled ‘Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora’ organised by the PTB4Nigeria In Diaspora Group.

He said: “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House where he (Buhari) has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated. I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing onto someone who does not have that value.

He said that at “any public lecture anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”

The cleric alleged series of electoral malpractices during the 2023 presidential elections, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission made a mess of the process.

Tinubu will be inaugurated as the next Nigeria President tomorrow, while President Muhammadu Buhari will head to his home town, Daura in Katsina state to rest.