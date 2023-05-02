I’ll neutralize Uzodimma’s intimidation – PDP’s guber candidate, Anyanwu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Tuesday, said he was ready to defeat the intimidation, and alleged thuggery of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of Governor Hope Uzodimma, ahead of the November 2023 governorship election.

Senator Anyanwu stated this at the PDP, stakeholders meet, ing and the presentation of his running mate, Jones Onyeriri, at the party secretariat located along Okigwe Road in Owerri.

For some of his reasons, he alleged that the last elections showed that the APC, could not win an election without thuggery and falsification of results in Imo state.

To stop it, Senator Anyanwu, called on Imo stakeholders to join hands with the PDP, to end the APC, activities.

According to Anyanwu, “We are grateful to God, who made it possible for us to have a successful primary, through a unanimous process against the wish of our enemies who want us divided.

“in Imo, we see a state under siege falsification of election results, and thuggery, we must work together to end it. Imo has not gone through this part before. I am fully prepared for this journey. All I need from the PDP is a united family because it is a collective responsibility.

“I appeal to everyone to lay down his anger and seek peace and genuineness. We look forward to genuine unity. My style of leadership will be of equal opportunity for all.”

“APC has turned Imo to wanton killings, and thuggery and we must work together to end it. In a matter of days, both the APC and LP, members will join our party. This journey will end in praise. The government house is vacant, nobody can intimidate us, in this state. I want to say this, I will demobilize Governor Hope Uzodimma and neutralize the antics of his unpopular regime, which relies only on violence, intimidation, and electoral fraud to remain in power.

“I am prepared to make any sacrifice for the party. We are going to win this election. I have not seen anything that will stop us from winning this election, even with their intimidation. I will face them,” he said.

Earlier, the state chairman of the PDP, Charles Ugwuh, said: “These are difficult times. During this tenure of 4 years, our party has gone through a lot. Starting with the overthrow of a well-focused and established government under Emeka Ihedioha.

“They returned unelected someone who did not participate in the election in the eyes of the law. We witness the militarization, deployment of armoured personnel vehicles and intimidation of the electorate. So, we should not shiver or join our oppressors. We have to come together to defeat them,” he said.