I’ll continue to prioritise workers’ welfare —Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare to boost the state’s economic growth.

Speaking during the 2023 Workers Day Celebration at the Osogbo City Stadium, the governor said his appointment will not waiver in restoring the integrity and professionalism of the service.

His words; “Dear Comrades, our administration is focussing on worker’s welfare because that is the right thing to do. There is a strong link between the formal and informal workforce in Osun state.

“When the formal workforce, the public servants are cared for, the informal sector fairs better. A very happy public service translates into a booming local economy across the state.

“To address poverty and under-development, the first place to start is the positive treatment of public workers. Their salaries and allowances fuel prosperity within the local economy”.

He added that his administration is also addressing other critical issues bordering on workers welfare with a view to getting the best from the workforce.

“We are also addressing other issues. I am happy that our administration has cash backed the promotion of officers affected by the last administration. Other welfare issues are also on the table for further action at the appropriate time.

“On the issue of appointment of permanent secretaries, it is unfortunate that we inherited a major desecration and aberration of the public service called coordinating directors. The Head of Service shall do the needful on the matter at the appropriate time under my directive to give the public service the best among you as permanent secretaries.

“I have demonstrated good faith as a leader with a genuine love of workers at heart. You will always find in me a Governor that is responsive and open to the well-being of labour.

“Addressing matters such as half salaries and contributory pension issues are state obligations which must be resolved. Hence, our administration worked out a template for resolution. Implementation is ongoing. We remain resolute in our passion to complete the payment process”, he added.