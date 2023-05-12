Ikpeazu orders payment of salaries to Abia workers

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered the immediate payment of salaries to all workers in the state.

Ikpeazu disclosed that he is highly committed to the welfare of the workers till his last day in office as Governor.

Vanguard gathered that the state government was yet to pay March and April 2023 salaries due to a court order freezing all bank accounts belonging to the state government. Following the delay in the payment of the March and April 2023 salaries, the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, had on May 8, 2023, embarked on strike.

Secretary to the State Government,Mr. Chris Ezem, explained that the protracted court order freezing government bank accounts affected payment of salaries to ministries and parastatals for the months of March and April 2023.

His words; “The attention of Government has been drawn to the on-going strike by Nigeria Labour congress, Abia state chapter, which commenced midnight of Monday 8th May and has paralyzed government activities across the ministries, parastatals, cabinet office and office of the Accountant General which is responsible for payment of salary.

“Despite the current challenge of the state government with its bankers, the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the office of the Accountant General to commence payment of salaries to ministries and parastatals from today Friday, 12th May, 2023.

“Government direct all affected staff to resume work at their offices and ensure resumption of activities in all ministries and the office of the Accountant General for implementation of this directive. Any breach of this directive will frustrate the ongoing transition process and other activities.

“Government wishes to place on record that no core civil servant and or ministry are owed salaries before now. Furthermore, salaries of local Government staff are up to date save for the inherited 5months arrears out of which 3 months has been paid and the outstanding 2months is being addressed. Government has further directed local Government authorities to commence immediate payment of salaries of health workers across the 17 LGAs.

“It is important that all staff of the local Government remain at their duty post as that will ensure completion and commissioning of all ongoing projects for the benefit of our people and a smooth transition process. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration is conscious of its obligation to its work force and will ensure there are no half measures as it affect the welfare of Abia workers till his last day in office.”