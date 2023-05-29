Ikpeazu absent as Abians defy rain to witness Otti’s inauguration

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

…Sanusi, Datti, Ebitu Ukiwe, Orji, Amaechi, Abure, others present

By Steve Oko

The immediate-past Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu boycotted the inauguration of his successor, Monday at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

This is as Abians defied the early morning showers and thronged out in their thousands to witness the glamorous event.

Umuahia Township Stadium, venue of the inauguration was filled to its full capacity.

Some of the eminent personalities on the roll call included former Chief of Defense Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd); Peter Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Ahmed- Datti; former Central Bank Governor and Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; and the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Chubuike Amaechi.

Others were the National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure; former Governor of Old Imo State, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd); former Abia Governor, Theodore Orji and his wife, Odochi.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia South; Senator- elect for Anambra Central, Victor Ume ; presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; and the Imo governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Attan Achonu, also graced the occasion.

All six House of Representatives-elect of Labour Party in the state, and 10 State House of Assembly members-elect as well as party faithful were all present.

Otti attended the inauguration with his wife, Mrs Priscilla Otti; and Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu , among retinue of friends and well wishers.

All the roads leading to the stadium were completely locked down as traffic to and fro the venue was very hectic.

Surveillance jet was busy hovering over the venue and providing glamour to the ceremony to the cheering ovation of the enthusiastic crowd.