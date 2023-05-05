Ijaw group mourns Gov Diri’s father

Diri

•Says a rich library, knowledge, wisdom is gone

By Dickson Omobola

The Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, yesterday, extolled the father of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, late Chief Abraham Diri.

The group described him as a blessing to his generation, urging elders in the community to continue the good works he left behind.

In a tribute signed by its coordinator, Mr. Joseph Evah, IMG stated that the Ijaw are proud of him, saying he was knowledge personified.

The statement reads: “The Ijaw mourn the passing of a great educationist. A rich library, knowledge and wisdom is gone. However, we are glad that Pa Diri lived his dreams to the fullest. We urge other elders to emulate him in the battle to give the best education to their children and the community.

“We use this solemn moment to pay tribute to the father of the governor who stood by his son throughout his political career and during the time that the son was drawn into an epic legal battle until he emerged winner. Winning the case at the supreme court was divine, the uncommon victory made the governor become a song and rhythm of the political class, hence the description that he is a miracle governor.

“We urge the governor to make sure the state does not owe pensioners while workers’ salaries are given priority. This would be a mark of honour to his late father’s memory.”