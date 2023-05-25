IGP orders postings of new Police Commissioners to Rivers, Cross Rivers states

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting of a new Commissioner of Police to Rivers State. He is CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka.

The new CP is taking over from CP Okon Effiong Okon who is posted to head the department of Finance and Administration ICT, at Force headquarters.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said that CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah is posted to Cross Rivers State command while CP Zachariah A. Fera was also posted to Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex Enugu

The postings are in furtherance of IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s effort to achieve maximum impact of community-based and strategic policing on the society.

The IGP tasked the Commissioners of Police to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications in their new places of assignment.

He further charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system.

The IGP also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to function optimally on their mandate.

The posting is with immediate effect.