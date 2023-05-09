Igbo youth group rejects APC’s choice of Kalu for deputy speakership

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

IGBO youth group under the auspices of the Amalgamated Igbo Youth Progressive Forum, AIYPF, Tuesday, rejected Hon Benjamin Kalu as the choice of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for deputy speakership from the South East region.

This was contained in a statement the Forum issued following a decision by the party and described it as unjustifiable.

The Forum in the statement asserted that the choice of the party does not represent the popular interest of the people of the South East region, therefore resisted the move by the APC leadership to nominate him (Kalu) as the party’s choice to occupy deputy speaker seat.

The statement reads in part, “We don’t know who Hon Kalu is, and we are sure he will not represent or protect the interest of the Igbos in the House.

“What we know of him is that he has lived in South Africa and Australia and only came to Nigeria to contest elections.

“He has never contributed anything to the Igbo cause and struggles, as such. We believe if he is there as a Deputy Speaker, our interest will not be protected.”

As quoting the National President of the Forum, Comrade Charles Okoye as saying the group accused the party of bypassing loyal and hardworking party faithful to pick him and queried the criteria for choosing Kalu.

“We are shocked that the APC bypassed popular, loyal and committed party members who are in the house to pick Hon Kalu.

“Hon members who fought for the party, who ensured the party made an appreciable impact in the last election, are there. What are the criteria for choosing Kalu?

“We call on the national leadership of the party to, without delay, rescind that unpopular decision and allow the House to pick who they want as their Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

He added that, “The Era of imposition is over and we call on all party members from the South East in the House of Representatives to be united and fight against imposition.

“The South East boasts of credible and committed party members and we call on the APC to look around again and make the best choice for the South East.”