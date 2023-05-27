IDH, Edo government hold workshop on agencies’ collaboration for forest preservation

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Government in collaboration with Netherlands based IDH (Sustainable Trade Initiative) has organised a one day workshop to assess coordination gaps in forest landscape management among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Edo State.

At the workshop which was held in Edo State, participants agreed that there was meed for the establishment of am operational Integrated Forest Resources Management Committee following a shared Memorandum of Understanding, to which all relevant stakeholders would belong.

This they said would increase retraining and information sharing among relevant MDAs, “inclusion of an open peer review module among stakeholders; sustained capacity building and improved reward system; enhanced use of technology like GPS, drones, GIS equipment and software; creation of more opportunities for physical contact among Heads of MDAs, and a close collaboration at the planning and budgeting stages”

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Team Lead, IDH Oil Palm Programme, Dr. Chris Okafor explained that it was important for MDAs to work together, bridge the gap in forest landscape management and have some synergy in the implementation of their policies and projects in order to minimize friction.

Okafor, who expressed delight with the turnout of participants from different MDAs, described the workshop as the first in Africa and encouraged the team to sustain the tempo.

On his part, a former Permanent Secretary of Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and IDH Head of Projects in Edo State, Mr. Bashiru Kadiri said that Edo State had caught the eye of the international community and assured that there would now be clear cut structures and definition in the management of forest landscape in the State.

The IDH Lead Consultant for the workshop, Mr. Chris Kolawole said that “coordination was very important and helps organizations and individuals to achieve results.”

The lead presenter, Prof. Ekeoba Matthew Isikhuemen who spoke on “Conservation and Integrated Management of Forests and Allied Resources: Resolving Gaps and Governance Challenges” alluded to the success story of effective forest management in Ghana and enjoined the workshop participants and Edo State Government to run with the new vision of coordination among MDAs.