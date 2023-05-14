‘IDAN breaks records’, Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to surpass ‘longest cooking time’

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has thrown his weight behind chef Hilda Baci as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest cooking time’.

In a quest to achieve the record, the 27-year-old on Thursday began a four-day ‘cook-a-thon’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State.

Taking to her Instagram live video on Sunday, Tinubu commented, “IDAN doesn’t break, she breaks records. We’re rooting for you, Hilda.” as a show of support for the chef.

The screenshot of the Instagram Live was shared on Tinubu’s Instagram story on Sunday.

‘Idan’ is a trending slang on social media, used to describe someone who grinds out extraordinary results.

Hilda is on the verge to break the world’s longest cooking time record held by Lata Tondon who completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, India in 2019.

The chef has exceeded 69 hours of cooking, as of the time of filing in this report.