Idahosa lauds Buhari’s appointment of Oba Ewuare II as NOUN Chancellor

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Hon Dennis Idahosa (APC -Edo), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has opened new vistas for the growth of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with the appointment of the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II as the Chancellor.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Idahosa is the chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, said that the appointment was coming at a time when the distance learning institution was in dire need to turn around its fortune and become one of the best around the continent and indeed the world.

Idahosa who said that the NOUN seems to have been weighed down with a number of challenges but has been able to bridge the gap between the conventional University system in Nigeria.

He said “I can’t appreciate the President enough for this appointment because what he has succeeded in doing is to put a square peg in a square hole.

“Oba of Benin’s wealth of experience will count at this critical time when the demand for quality education, especially at the tertiary level is in high demand.

“The demand for University education, especially for the busy Nigerians who desire University education was what necessitated the setting up of NOUN and while the University has done a lot to bridge the gap between the conventional universities, but more still need to be done for NOUN to operate at the standard of which it was established.

“This is exactly where the appointment of our revered Oba comes into play. His knowledge of what is obtainable in other climes and experiences in the Nigeria university system will come in handy.

“I can only appeal to the management team of the NOUN who have also been doing their best for the progress of the institution to cooperate and work with the Monarch for the betterment of all.”

The federal government last week announced the appointment of Oba Ewuare II as the Chancellor of NOUN.

The appointment was communicated to the Oba when Prof. Olufemi Peters, the Vice Chancellor of the University and other Management Staff paid him a courtesy visit at the palace in Benin City.

During the visit, Prof. Olufemi had given insight into the workforce plan of the school and assured the Oba that fortunes of the University would improve tremendously with him as the Chancellor

In his response, the Monarch accepted his appointment and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy of the position.

Oba Ewuare II, promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties and leverage on his experience during his diplomatic sojourn towards improving teaching and learning in the University with the support of its Management team.