Idadonye Kelly hosts thrilling Tennis Tournament in Abuja

A six-day lawn tennis tournament sponsored by Strongface ldadonye Kelly, the CEO of Dunamis Luxury Apartment and Kay’s Dunamis Service Limited, took place in Abuja recently and was a resounding success.

Young tennis players aged 18 and below from all over Nigeria competed in the tournament tagged “Dunamis Game On”, which aimed to promote and encourage young talent in the sport.

Featuring singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, the tournament was keenly fought, with players displaying incredible skill and determination on the court. Ultimately, Musa, a young player from Kaduna, emerged victorious, displaying a fantastic performance throughout the tournament. The runner-up also played exceptionally well throughout the competition.

Expressing satisfaction at the success of the event, Mr ldadonye Kelly, during an engagement with the press at the tournament finale, said: “I have no doubt that the success of the tournament has significantly impacted these young tennis players from across Nigeria”.

“More so, I am delighted for the opportunity to provide a platform like this for them to showcase their talents and skills whilst promoting the sport of tennis in the country”, he added.