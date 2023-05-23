ICPC secures 15 years conviction of ex-Poly staff

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has secured the conviction of one Mr. Muhammed Sani Nuhu, a former academic staff of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, for conferring corrupt advantage on himself to the tune of N6 million belonging to the Polytechnic.

In a 4-count charge brought before Hon. Justice Hassan Usman of the Kebbi State High Court, Birnin Kebbi Judicial Division, the Commission averred that Mr. Nuhu, a dismissed academic staff of the Polytechnic, conferred corrupt advantage on himself when he converted into personal use the sums of N2 million in 2015 and N4 million in 2016.

This was contained in a statement by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the monies were a special grant given to him to attend an International Conference in Aberdeen, United Kingdom and the first tranche of payment advanced to him for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programme at University of Technology Malaysia, respectively.

In a Charge No. KB/HC/4C/2020, counsel to ICPC, Mr. Mashkur Salisu, had told the Court in a trial which lasted for two years, how the convict refused to embark on the said Programme and converted the money to his personal use.

His action was contrary to, and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 as well as Section 311 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law (Cap 89) Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963.

The trial judge found the former Poly lecturer guilty on counts one to three, and dismissed count four leveled against him.

In his judgment therefore, Justice Usman sentenced him to five years imprisonment on each of the three counts.

The Court also held that the convict makes a restitution of the sum of Six Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N6,500,000:00) being the proceed of the crime to the federal government. The sentences are to run concurrently.