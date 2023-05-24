ICAN harps on role in economy, inducts new members

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

THE Institute of

Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, yesterday, said that accountants are needed in the economy to drive tax and revenue needs.

Speaking at the 71st Induction Ceremony for the 2014 Associate Chartered Accountants, ACA Members in Lagos, 58th President of ICAN, Mallam Tijjani Isa, said: “We need accountants in the economy to perform the accounting functions in the economy, for instance, taxation, which has contributed much more than the oil revenue.

‘‘It is important we churn out more accountants to service the economy and optimize tax revenue for the government.

“We have the unique, albeit delicate privilege to be the custodian of sensitive financial information. This information, if professionally handled, is critical input for charting the growth trajectory of businesses, governments and economies. Wrong, false or mishandled financial information can spell disaster for an entire economy. ‘‘This demonstrates the significance and sensitivity of the role chartered accountants play in the economy’’.

Speaking to the newly inducted members of the body, he said: “The different stages of the rigorous examination exercise have equipped you with the necessary competencies to make a meaningful impact, and it is now your responsibility to utilize them for the betterment of the profession and the economy of our nation.

“Based on the above premise, I urge you to continue to uphold the highest standards of ethics, impartiality, honesty, and free of conflicts of interest’’.