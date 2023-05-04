IBEDC warns customers of imminent disconnection of power supply by TCN

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has warned its customers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) plan to disconnect its feeders from the national grid due to poor remittances.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Kingsley Achife, in a statement in Ibadan on Thursday, noted that the disconnection might result in power outages to customers within the IBEDC franchise area.

“As a revenue collection arm of the electricity value chain, IBEDC sells and distributes electricity generated by the generation companies.

“However, the company is unable to meet its financial obligations to the electricity value chain due to poor payment and huge outstanding bills by customers.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers to pay their current and outstanding bills to enable IBEDC to meet its obligations to the Market Operator.

“And other parties in the electricity supply industry to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply,” Achife said.

He also explained that IBEDC as a responsible corporate organisation, prioritizes providing reliable and excellent service to its esteemed customers, but requires timely payment for the energy consumed.

“Payment for electricity is essential to ensure the sustainability of our operations, and it is a responsibility that we all share.

“We urge our customers to note that failure to pay current and outstanding electricity bills may result in disruption of power to homes, communities, and businesses connected to our network.

“We encourage all customers to pay their bills promptly to avoid any inconvenience,” the CEO said.