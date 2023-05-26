I won’t leave my husband if he cheats on me – Yeni Kuti

Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, has said that her husband cheating on her is not enough reason for her to quit her marriage.

She said this in a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to the matriarch of the Anikulapo dynasty, her late father, Fela, had 27 wives and that never made her mother abandon her marriage.

Yeni said: “I won’t leave my husband if he is cheating. That is me. You can leave your own husband if he is cheating. That is you. Don’t judge me, I’m not judging you.

“My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. It’s me that will now come and go because of one girl. It cannot happen.”