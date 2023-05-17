 I won the Delta governorship election clean, clear — Omo-Agege 

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DEPUTY Senate President and the All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship candidate of Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central has declared that he won the election clean and clear.

Omo- Agege who making this declaration two months after losing out in the Delta State Governorship election, however vowed that he would retrieve his stolen mandate from the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sheriff Oborevwori.



Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he granted audience to a delegation from Ndokwa/ Ukwuani led by former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mercy Almona Isei on a thank you visit over the facilitation of Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale community, Omo Agege said that the result declared by INEC , was a ruse that cannot stand the test of litigation.



Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had in the election conducted on March 18, 2023 , declared Oborevwori of PDP as winner with 360,234 votes , which was over 120, 000 votes above 240,229 votes reportedly scored by Omo – Agege in the election.



Omo-Agege said, ” I won the Delta Governorship election conducted in March this year by INEC , clean and clear.



” All the manipulations carried out by PDP in collaboration with some staff of INEC , have been exposed and will be used as exhibits in the court of law .



” I am determined to fight it all the way because the real valid votes scored by me in the election , are more than enough to declare me as the governor – elect.”



On the visitation made to him by his constituents from Ndokwa over facilitation of Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale community , Omo – Agege said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education , Adamu Adamu , should be thanked for the feat .



The Deputy Senate President who noted that he made the facilitation without any consultation or collaboration with anybody in Delta State, said, ” didn’t do it in consultation with anybody . I did it all by myself . If anybody should be thanked for the University , it should be President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education , Mallam Adamu Adamu.”



He however admonished the Hon Mercy Almona – Isei led delegation from Ndokwa/ Ukwuani that compensation should not be attached to the 100 hectares of land donated for the University , saying ” the issue of ownership of shrine or farm , should not arise from any quarters