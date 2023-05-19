I will not ‘Japa’, says ESUCOM best-graduating student

Dr. Chinenye Agu, while giving her valedictory speech as the best-graduating student of ESUCOM during the induction ceremony for the Batch 12 medical graduands of the College in Enugu State.

By Ikechukwu Odu

The best-graduating student of the Enugu State University College of Medicine, ESUCOM, Dr. Chinenye Agu, Friday, assured that she would not join the bandwagon of Nigerian trained medical doctors who are leaving the shores of Nigeria to practice abroad.

Though, Dr. Agu, who made distinctions in Biochemistry, Community Medicine and Pharmacology to graduate best in her class, disclosed that she would travel abroad for her postgraduate studies, she promised to return to Nigeria to practice and serve her fatherland.

She made the disclosures at the ESUCOM Auditorium during the induction ceremony for the Batch 12 medical graduands of the College.

The 23-year-old from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State said “My take on the ‘japa,’ syndrome is that I would like to travel abroad for my postgraduate studies but I will return to Nigeria to practice and to serve my country.

“My piece of advice for my colleagues leaving Nigeria in drones to practice Medicine abroad is that there are greener pastures everywhere, including Nigeria. So long as you work for it and do the necessary things you are supposed to do, you can find greener pastures in any part of the world. They should not limit themselves to going abroad only, ” she said.

She also said that she was inspired to study Medicine from childhood whenever a medical doctor revived her health if she fell sick.

” I fell sick a lot as a child and my parents would always take me to the hospital. That exposed me to how doctors work. While going to the hospital, I felt very sick but after being discharged, I would have so much energy as if I never felt sick before.

“So, I always wanted to be that kind of person who can change someone’s life like the doctors did to me. That inspired me to study Medicine,” she said.

Earlier, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, who inducted 50 graduands of the College into the medical profession, enjoined them to always pay keen attention to the ethics of the profession.

While administering the oath of the profession on the graduands, at the ESUCOM Auditorium, Dr. Sanusi, challenged the graduands to think of what they can contribute to the growth of the profession.

He equally advised them on the current mass exodus of Nigerian trained medical doctors abroad, adding that the ‘japa’ syndrome would not do them any good because the reality of practice overseas is not as rosy as it is being painted.

Dr. Sanusi enjoined them to adhere strictly to the ethics of the medical profession, stressing that MDCN would not hesitate to remove names of members who violate the codes of practice of the professional body.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Professor Aloysius -Michaels Okolie, congratulated the graduands who were the Batch 12th to be produced by the College.

Prof. Okolie, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Chike Nwoha, described medical practice as a service to God and humanity and enjoined the graduands to discharge their duties to the society with diligence and commitment.

He equally called on them to always support their Alma Mater by contributing to its infrastructural development, urging them not to abuse opportunities which may come their way during practice but to be good ambassadors of ESUT by being exemplary in all they do.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Uchenna Nwagha, Provost Emeritus, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC, in his address told the new inductees not to sacrifice their noble service for wealth acquisition.

He emphasized the need for them to understand their roles to the society and thanked the University Management for the father figure posture on the graduands.

In his remarks, the Provost of ESUCOM, Prof. Frank Ezugwu, while congratulating the graduands, enjoined them to enroll for specialized courses so as to distinguish themselves in medical practice.

He equally appreciated the MDCN for increasing the admission quota of the College from 50 to 120, adding that it has given the young ones who are desirous of studying Medicine more opportunity to actualize their dreams.

He appreciated the support from the Enugu State Government, and the Management team of ESUT, adding that it has enabled the College to continue in its arduous task of training medical doctors.

He equally said that the College has zero-tolerance for misconducts, adding that 23 students who were not able to attain 70% attendance to classes were not allowed to sit for their professional examinations.

The Provost commended the College administration _Deans, HODs, and non-teaching staff for their high level of dedication and co-operation to ensure that the students are given the best to enable them fit in and excel.

While delivering the Induction Lecture titled ‘Beyond Medical Studentship: Coping with Realities of Life as a Doctor,’ the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Prof. Monday Igwe, told the graduands that there are challenges ahead of them in medical practice.

To scale through the challenges, Prof. Igwe, who was represented by Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu. Dr. Okwudili Obayi, enjoined the graduands to choose the right pathways, and to avoid over -burdening themselves with many tasks at a time.

He said that the medical career ladder from housemanship to Chief Consultant are characterized by enormous stress coming from themselves, family members, society, senior colleagues and co-health workers among others, and urged them to always pay attention to their health and to eschew abuse of drugs in order to deliver quality service to the society.