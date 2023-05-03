I went through gruesome campaign to win presidential poll  – Tinubu 

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he went through what he described as a gruesome political campaign to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at the commissioning of the Rumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said he is happy for emerging victorious in the recently concluded presidential election despite the gruesome campaign.

The President-elect said he fought hard during the campaign to emerge victorious at the poll.

Tinubu, however, said despite the hurdles and campaigns against him by the opposition party, he won the election.

The president-elect said, “it is an honour and privilege to be in your midst today. I am a very happy man.

“Happy because I went through a gruesome campaign, fought hard, supported by many of you, and I won”.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, has assured that his administration will not marginalise any part of the country.

Tinubu stated, “I will leave legacy projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“I will never forget the pivotal role the great and wonderful people of this state played in my victorious campaign to become the next president of this country. You have my eternal gratitude.

“In his excellency, governor Wike, I see a man of principle. He took a principled stand that the presidency should be returned to the South; and he had the courage to stand by his convictions, not minding whose ox was gored.

“He is, indeed, a man of great integrity. He did not choose to serve his own interests, but rather, the interests of the nation and the people of Rivers state. I thank him for his selfless leadership.”

Recall that the opposition parties; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party, LP, have challenged the outcome of the poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had declared Tinubu winner.