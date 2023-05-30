I was absent at Abba Yusuf’s inauguration over fear of violence  – Ganduje 

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the PDP

The immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has explained why he was absent at the inauguration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf yesterday (Monday).

He noted that he did not attend the inauguration due to concerns about the potential for violence between their supporters.

Ganduje made this revelation in an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

According to him, he has no any issues with the new government in the state.

Ganduje said it was just hype, noting that he has a good relationship with the new government.

The former Kano governor said, “Handing over can be divided into two aspects. The first is the transition of power, which involves the transfer of documents and information about the government’s operations, including completed projects, projects that were not completed, and advice for the incoming government.

“The second aspect is the inauguration. If the outgoing and incoming governments are from different political parties, it is not always necessary to attend the inauguration, as there is a risk of violence between supporters.”

On whether he attended Tinubu’s inauguration for an appointment, Ganduje said, “I am not here for any appointments, but if I am appointed, I will not decline.

“I am optimistic about Tinubu’s presidency. We will pray for him and continue to support him because he was elected due to his good track record.”