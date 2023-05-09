I want to be second Nigerian to win Miss World – MBGN, Ada Eme

By Efosa Taiwo

2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Beauty Pageant, Ada Eme has revealed her ambition to become the second Nigerian to be crowned Miss World.

Agbani Darego, a beauty queen, was the first and only Nigerian to clinch the World Pageant title in 2001, also becoming the first black to win the Miss World.

Eme, in an interview with VANGUARD, also recounted the challenges and roadblocks she faced but overcame on the route to becoming the MBGN.

She said, “I knew it was something I wanted, I have always had the whole anxiety, nerves and enthusiasm, but I was not picked the first time, not the second time, not the third time. Like I said I heard about Agbani Darego being the first Nigerian and African to win Miss World. It was something that even when I thin don’t want to do anymore, I keep getting pushed, it was like a passion that keep quickening me to pick up the phone and try again. I tried four times and I was picked on the fourth time.

Asked about her future plans, she said, “I’m focusing on being the second Nigerian to win Miss World.”

Eme also said that she currently enjoys the fame that comes with being MBGN as it has opened lots of doors for her.