I want to be voice for natural beauty – Singer, Sean

Kelvin Sean

By Gabriel Olawale

The success of Kelvin Sean’s last project “Xgenre” comes as no surprise to those who have followed the creative genius over the years. This project showcased the versatility of the Nigerian-Canadian Superstar singer, songwriter and record producer.

With over 1 million streams across streaming platforms, the project continues to flourish and isn’t slowing down. When we take a look at songs like “Naturally”, “Protect” and “Uju”; one can easily see the creative song writing skills of Kelvin Sean.

When interviewed by Vanguard, the talented singer spoke about what inspired the Tspize produced track ‘Naturally’. “I felt like there was a lag or you could say a gap. When you observe society today, you can easily see that people have strayed away from the appreciation of Natural beauty; and, love for their natural selves. I wrote naturally to somewhat bridge that gap. “I wanted to be a voice for those who still appreciate natural beauty; and perhaps those who may feel pressured to conform to societal beauty standards”

Born Robor Kelvin Ikede, in Warri; Kelvin Sean started his music journey at an early age. He has dedicated his act to writing songs that inspire and songs that get you on your dancing feet; improving moods and passing across positive messages.

Whether it’s from telling stories about his experiences or singing those catchy hooks that are lyrically soothing and sonorous to the ears, Kelvin Sean’s music is easy to relate with and digest.