I want The Spotlight concert for up-and-coming acts as HEADIES is for top acts – Olumide Asanbe

By Benjamin Njoku

Olumide Asanbe, Head of Asanbe Music, who doubles as the organizer of the show, said the Spotlight Concert and Awards is an annual music festival. Reiterating his reason for creating the annual The Spotlight Concert, he said, “It’s to celebrate,support and encourage fast rising Nigerian artistes’.

Speaking at this year’s edition of The Spotlight concert, which held recently, Asanbe said he wanted The Spotlight Concert to be for upcoming artists, what HEADIES is for the established musicians.

“HEADIES is for A-list artists, we are giving the same platform to upcoming artists as HEADIES. The stage is the same, the feel is the same but the people we are recognizing are the upcoming ones so that we can encourage them that one day they will be in the HEADIES award and other international platforms,” Asanbe stated.

Speaking further, he added: “I created this platform to encourage the budding talents from the grass roots to realize their dreams. It’s my own little way of giving back to my society.

“The unique thing about this year’s concert is that we are giving birth to people who are nobody. The artists we are celebrating here today, nobody has really known or heard about them.

“But we are using this platform to support them. We are bringing in Seyi Vibes to encourage them.

According to him, “This is a three-in-one event, we are doing a competition which is for the artists, we are also holding a concert for everyone to enjoy themselves and we are giving awards to them and the industry stakeholders who are supporting this kind of initiative”.

Themed ‘Let Your Music Shine’, this year’s edition of Spotlight concert and awards heralded the birth of the best three fast-rising artistes in Nigeria after receiving over 5,000 entries.

At the end of the competition, the final three were picked from a shortlist of five finalists drawn from the 15 contestants.

Rising singer, Olajide Olowoshile popularly known as Jaybow emerged winner of the grand prize of ₦2 million record deal including a ₦500,000 cash prize, Gabriel Adetunji who emerged first runner-up smiled home with a ₦1 million record deal, ₦250,000 cash prize, and an award plaque, while David Samson came third.