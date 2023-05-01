I use ministration to heal broken hearts — Prophetess

By Dickson Omobola

Founder of Wind of Glory Healing Global Ministry (House of Joy), Prophetess Onyinyechukwu Ngwu, has disclosed that God uses her to heal the broken-hearted through her ministration.

Ngwu, who also said she heals the sick with herbs, urged Nigerians to seek God when they encounter challenges.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos, the cleric said: “Starting this ministry wasn’t easy but with the help of God, I am able to get to this point. I will advise Nigerians to look up to God for help because His help endures forever without problems. Going elsewhere for whatever help doesn’t really end well.”

“I appreciate the gifts God has given me and the grace which has helped me to sustain them. Through my ministration, I mend the broken hearts and I use the knowledge and skills I have in herbal medicine to treat people who are sick, and through this gift, God has used me to heal a lot of people around the world.”

Having established her music among brethren who have encountered her in the cause of ministrations as lead Minister of Wind of Glory Healing Ministry, mostly in Lagos and the

south-east, as well as online, the Prophetess is set to impact more lives with her angelic tunes without limitations, as she’s set to put her out songs out, one after the other with the aim of releasing an album soon.

Prophetess Onyinyechi was born to the family of Mr Fidelis Ozuome Ngwu & Mrs Pauline Ngwu on 16th November 1980. She attended Community Nursery & Primary School, Obinagu Emene, Enugu state, and in 2000, she graduated from Emene Girls Secondary School, also in Enugu State. The Ikorodu, Lagos based happily married clergy, through her great strides, she’s a model for young and upcoming preachers.