I transformed Taraba’s health sector – Ishaku

Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state, has said his administration within eight years has rejuvenated the state’s health sector from its abysmal state following neglect by successive administrations.

Ishaku who spoke Thursday, while flagging off the formal sector health plan under the state’s contributory health insurance agency, said he would be leaving office a happy man having served the people well.

According to him, “my administration inherited extensive decay in the health sector following years of neglect by successive administrations.

“Within the limits of available resources, we were able to renovate and re-equip 168 Primary Health Centres, one in each of the 168 Political Wards of the State.

“The upgrading of Primary Health Centres was not carried out to the detriment of Secondary Health Care facilities. It is on record that three General Hospitals – namely – General Hospital Wukari, General hospital Gembu and General Hopsital Bambur were renovated and upgraded to the status of specialist hospitals.

“Interestingly, General Hospital Wukari was recently handed over to the Federal University Wukari as the Teaching Hospital of the university.

“I am at the twilight of my administration, what better parting gift can I give the good people of this State?

“I am sure a befitting parting gift for the people of this State will be to enroll workers and their families into the Formal Sector Plan of the State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.”

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, said over 26,000 persons have enrolled into the State’s Contributory health insurance agency.

The Director General of National Health Insurance Agency, NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, urged the state ministry of health to sustain the 25% budgetary provision for contributory health scheme even after the tenure of governor Ishaku.

Executive Secretary of Taraba State Contributory Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Musa Ambinkanme, in his address urged residents of the state to get enrolled to ensure Taraba attain the required quota for Universal Health Coverage.