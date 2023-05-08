I stand with Onaiyekan

Onaiyekan

By NICK DAZANG

HIS luminous bona fides precede him. Unsurpassed academic. Clergy of the first rank. Statesman par excellence.

Cardinal John Olurunfemi Onaiyekan is a living legend. In 1962, when he graduated from Mount St. Michael’s Secondary School, Aliade, Benue State, he had the best result in the entire Northern Nigeria. His academic prowess caught the attention of the then Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello. The Premier offered him a scholarship to study any course of his choice abroad. Onaiyekan declined. He opted for the priesthood. And by 1976, he had acquired a PhD.

Onaiyekan later became the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, via a keenly contested election. Apart from other notable appointments by the Vatican, he has been a founding member of the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee, NPC. Using these vantage points and his bully pulpit, the Cardinal has worked with other prominent Nigerians, to unite this country, to put it on an edifying pedestal, to canvass for good governance, and to enthrone credible elections. In these lofty endeavors, Cardinal Onaiyekan has brought to bear his trademark brilliance, refinement and nonpareil diplomacy.

The vision of the NPC, which he helped found and still belongs to, is to envisage “a Nigeria that is built on peace, justice, and equality, where every citizen has the right to democratic participation….” The NPC also “seeks to identify and articulate all the challenges that derail credible elections and the peaceful transfer of power in Nigeria”.

Those involved in elections, and those who have avidly followed the activities of the NPC since 2014, will credit it partly, with the peaceful conduct of our elections, be they general or off-cycle. It also helped tremendously in setting the stage and facilitating President Goodluck Jonathan’s historic concession in the aftermath of the 2015 presidential election. This concession, lest we gloss over its significance, came at a time when the African Union, AU, was expressing anxiety at the refusal of African politicians to defer to the majesty of the democratic process.

Thus, when Cardinal Onaiyekan expresses concerns over the electoral process, the least he deserves from lesser denizens is appreciation rather than scurrilous and uncouth attacks.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, which was widely reported, the Cardinal expressed reservations that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should be sworn in when there were cases concerning the presidential election pending in court. As we are aware, the Labour Party, LP, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidates challenged the victory of the president-elect. Said Cardinal Onaiyekan: “I’m still waiting for the court to tell who won the election. It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court”. The Cardinal also canvassed for a reform of our elections so that results will reflect the true intent of voters, thereby making it difficult for candidates to contest the outcomes in court. Again, permit me to quote him: “The whole system of our election must be properly reviewed so that it would be easier for winners to emerge according to the wishes of the people. It is not right to have a system that is constantly contested”.

It is crystal clear, except, of course, to those blinkered by partisanship and mischief, that inaugurating the President-elect while cases against his victory are pending in court is preposterous. It will render the president-elect’s moral authority languid and weak. The president is tethered by baggage, without which he cannot function in an untrammeled manner. Besides, those who have misgivings about the integrity and independence of our judiciary will latch onto these failings and argue that the country is being presented with a fait accompli. But assuming the courts should order the conduct of a fresh election, does that not render the victory of the president-elect a pyrrhic and short lived one?

Beyond this, what is wrong with the Cardinal’s canvassing for the reform of our electoral process so that it delivers elections that are transparent and acceptable to all? If the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had conducted the presidential election with fealty and fidelity to its own laws, guidelines, and regulations, which it marketed aggressively and which were bought, hook, line and sinker, by Nigerians, I have my doubts if the two presidential candidates would have gone to court.

Nigerians would have happily accepted the outcome of the presidential election if the Commission had uploaded polling unit results on the INEC Results Viewing Portal, IReV, in real time, as was its refrain before February 25, 2023. In fact, INEC itself would have held its head high and thumped its chest if it had. Alas, it did not!

This (the non-upload of the PU results on the IReV) remains an enduring puzzle. Until this puzzle is resolved or explained satisfactorily to all stakeholders, it remains a dent in the integrity of the Commission. It also assumes an albatross for the purported winner of the election.

As to the prospect of his witnessing superlative elections in his lifetime, the Cardinal, who is 79 years old, should rest assured that it is achievable. It is possible if all stakeholders in the process abide by the rules. It is difficult, no doubt. But it is a task that can be accomplished if we all summon the will.

Dazang, a former director at the Independent National Elecltoral Commission, INEC, wrote from Abuja