I sold my phone to pay for studio time – US-based rising act, SOTA

By Olibeh Chijioke

US-based Nigerian singer SOTA, is striving to etch his name in the sands of time, with his energetic and melodic sound. Born Chukwudi Victor Otubelu and raised in Lagos, SOTA’s passion for music began at a young age.

Adopting Vikki SOTA as his stage name, his journey into the music world was not an easy one, as he had to sell his cell-phone to pay for studio time to record his first song at the age of 13.

Interestingly, his hard work and determination have paid off today, as he has been creating and releasing music independently since then.

In a chat with our reporter, SOTA explained that he treats his music as a brand and understands the importance of promotion. He takes a hands-on approach to his career, which sets him apart from other rising acts. His latest singles, “No friends” and “B Nah,” were recorded, mixed, and mastered in his home studio in Los Angeles, the United States.

SOTA draws inspiration from hip-hop legends such as Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and 50 Cent, but he has a unique style of his own. His music is reflective of his personal experiences and emotions, with themes of aspiration and success. SOTA hopes that his music can inspire listeners to work hard and dream big, regardless of their background.

On how he reacts to criticism, SOTA’s response was insightful. “Music is art, and art does not need validation. Negative criticism is just someone’s opinion, and it doesn’t define who I am as an artist. I create music that reflects my personal experiences and emotions, and I hope that it resonates with my listeners. I just make more music and evolve as I grow,” he reacted.