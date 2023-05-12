‘I sold my phone for studio time,’ rising music star, SOTA, shares success story

SOTA

SOTA, the rising star in the music industry, is making waves with his energetic and melodic sound, has shared the story of his rise to international stardom.

Born Chukwudi Victor Otubelu and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, SOTA’s passion for music began at a young age, singing along to his favorite songs and eventually writing his own.

Adopting Vikki SOTA, or simply SOTA, as his stage name, his journey into the music world was not an easy one, as he had to sell his phone to pay for studio time to record his first song at just 13 years old.

However, his hard work and determination have paid off, as he has been creating and releasing music independently ever since.

In a recent interview, SOTA revealed that he treats his music as a brand and understands the importance of marketing and promotion.

He said he takes a hands-on approach to his career, which sets him apart from other up-and-coming artistes. SOTA’s latest singles, “No friends” and “B Nah,” were recorded, mixed, and mastered in his home studio in Los Angeles, USA.

SOTA said he draws inspiration from hip-hop legends such as Lil Wayne, Jay Z, and 50 Cent, but has a unique style of his own. His music is reflective of his personal experiences and emotions, with themes of aspiration and success. SOTA hopes that his music can inspire listeners to work hard and dream big, regardless of their background.

When asked about negative criticism, SOTA’s response was insightful. He said, “Music is art, and art does not need validation. Negative criticism is just someone’s opinion, and it doesn’t define who I am as an artist.

“I create music that reflects my personal experiences and emotions, and I hope that it resonates with my listeners. I just make more music and evolve as I grow.”

SOTA’s dedication and business mindset have positioned him for success in the music industry. He plans to sign other artistes and producers to his record label in the future. For other young musicians starting out, SOTA advises them to stay true to themselves, not to follow trends, and to invest time and money in marketing their music.

“Don’t box yourself in, be open minded,” he said.

As he continues on his journey, SOTA reminds himself and his fans that success does not happen overnight. It requires hard work, consistency and focus to get the top.

“It takes intentional effort and patience to achieve your goals. That’s something I’ve learned throughout my journey, and it’s something I always keep in mind. Be intentional with whatever you set to achieve and be patient,” he said.

He said he has big dreams for his country of origin, Nigeria, and hopes to perform on Nigerian soil very soon and make a significant impact in his home country.

When asked about potential collaborations with Nigerian artistes, SOTA revealed his admiration for Tems and Ayra Starr, praising their unique voices and melodies.

“I would love to work with them,” he said.

As SOTA’s star continues to rise, he remains grounded and focused on creating music that inspires and motivates his fans. With his unique sound and entrepreneurial spirit, there is no doubt that SOTA is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.