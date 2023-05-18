I regret supporting Tambuwal for Speaker — Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has divulged that he regretted his support for the emergence of Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker of the House in the 7th National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Abuja on Wednesday night during a meeting of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, a coalition of members-elect from the All Progressives Congress and opposition parties for the upcoming 10th National Assembly

“I regret it,” Gbajabiamila stated while recalling the previous attempts by speakership aspirants to oppose the chosen candidates of their respective parties.

During the meeting, the coalition adopted Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the anointed candidates of the APC for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, for the 10th House.

Tambuwal is now an outgoing two-term Governor of Sokoto State.