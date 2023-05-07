I ran away from home to pursue my music career – Oxlade

Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade, has revealed that he ran away from home to pursue his music career.

According to the singer, he had to flee home as his lecturer dad was resistant of his music ambition.

The ‘Ku lo sa’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with TMC.

He revealed that he had to engage in menial jobs to survive after he absconded from home.

The singer said at one point he sold bus tickets — services rendered by louts at motor parks, popularly called “agbero.”

He said: “Honestly, he [my dad] was indifferent at first. But my stubbornness and consistency paid off [laughs].

“I ran away from the house at some point in my life to pursue music personally. And I had to do all sorts of stuff to survive. Selling bus tickets and selling foods at parties.”

Recalling he is from the ‘streets of Surulere’ in Lagos, he boasted that “if you can survive in Surulere, you can survive anywhere.”

Oxlade added that the experience he had in the ‘trenches’ shaped him to make better decisions in life.