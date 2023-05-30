I plan to be leading choice among designers – Fashionpreneur, Kiobi

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Nigeria’s fast growing fashion industry is poised for a renewed competition as another Delta state born designer of haute couture, Obi-Egbedi Oghenekioja enchants fashionistas with his emerging brand, Kiobi Wears.

Obi-Egbedi Oghenekioja, also popularly known by his brand name, Kiobi Wears for which he is Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director now in his late 30s was born November 16 in Ughelli, Delta state where his head office is also based.

“Having worked with and still continues to design eye-catching outfits for top celebrities, I make bold to say Kiobi Wears is on a smooth sail into the journey of emerging Nigeria’s brand of choice in the fashion world”, the award-winning fashiom designer and influencer boasts.