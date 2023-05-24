I meant every word I said in BBC interview – YouTuber Emdee Tiamiyu

Nigerian Youtuber, Emdee Tiamiyu, has said he would stand by every word he said during his controversial British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) interview.

Emdee made this known in his reaction to the barrage of backlash that greeted his interview with BBC.

In the interview, Emdee Tiamiyu said Nigerians seeking admission into the universities in the United Kingdom only used it as an alternative means to escape from Nigeria.

Tiamiyu, who is popular for issuing academic and travel advice to Nigerians in the UK stressed that most Nigerians were not looking for new qualifications, but to relocate abroad with the aim of starting a new life.

He said, “The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people”.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.

Nigerians were discontent with the remarks and took to social media to criticise him, while they also accused him of sabotage and betrayal.

Both Emdee Tiamiyu’s remarks and Nigerians’ reactions were trailed by the announcement by the UK to ban Nigerians and other immigrants from bringing their dependents to the country if granted study visas.

Tiamiyu while reacting to the onslaught targeted against him hosted a Twitter Space on Tuesday where he explained that he was not seeking popularity with the interview.

He said, “I am grateful for being one of the leading voices. I may not be popular. I am not even looking for popularity as long as I have an impact. We have changed lives. God help us with information. Maybe we do a space for that.

“If you have not been on my page before and now you want to shine, are you serious? If you want to shine, ask BBC to interview you too. I mean every word that I say. I talk real, I am very very real. DJ Real is learning from me. I am very humane and personable.

In a separate video chat with a popular broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, Tiamiyu said he was considering striking a balance between being real and being diplomatic.

He said, “There is a future here and I know there is still more opportunities to do great things. I would have to find a balance between being real and being diplomatic because if you want to be real, you will offend people.”