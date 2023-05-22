I hope politicians won’t ambush Tinubu as they did to Buhari – Yerima Shettima

•Alhaji Shettima Yerima

By Biodun Busari

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima says he wishes that corrupt politicians will not incapacitate President-elect Bola Tinubu when he is inaugurated as the substantive President on May 29, 2023.

He said Tinubu has numerous challenges ahead to combat which include how to steady the country’s struggling economy, address excessive foreign borrowings, tackle security crises and revamp Nigeria’s global image.

The AYCF helmsman said these during an interview with Vanguard at the weekend.

Shettima said, “I think the incoming President will have to deal more with a struggling national economy ravaged by poverty, caused mainly by excessive foreign loans, face insecurity frontally and do a lot to rebuild our international image.”

“To be very honest, the incoming government has a huge, multifaceted challenge ahead, and we can only pray it does what is right. I only hope politicians won’t ambush him like they did to Buhari.”

In his assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari who will be wrapping up his two tenures in a few days, Shettima said though he failed in some areas, but he was not a total failure as the country’s leader.

Shettima said, “Well, President Buhari has done what he could do as a president, though many observers have argued that he didn’t do well and they gave their reasons, and the reasons were quite convincing. That is regrettable.

“But I would not say Buhari has no single achievement as a leader because doing so is not my style. There are areas he truly did well, and there are areas he performed below expectations.”