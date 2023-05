I hope more youths will follow Hilda Baci’s footsteps – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he wished more Nigerian youths should follow Chef Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci’s footsteps.

Buhari stated this in his congratulatory message to Hilda, who broke the world record of longest hours of cooking, finding her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and placing Nigeria on the global spotlight.

He lauded the 27-year-old Chef, for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy as she runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

Femi Adesina who signed the statement noted that: “The President notes the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

“President Buhari believes Hilda Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people will follow in her footsteps.

“The President thanks the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that has brought glory to the country. President Buhari wishes Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.”