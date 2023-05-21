I have changed my career path from acting – Ella Mensah

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Ghanaian Ella Mensah hasn’t done any acting in recent times. When Potpourri chatted her up on WhatsApp, the actress said she has changed her career path and won’t be acting for a long while.

“ I’m just enjoying life and money,” she said when asked what has been happening to her. “ I live in New York now. I’m on another career path now. I’m a certified surgical assistant. I will act whenever I’m free. I’m married in my new country and enjoying life to the fullest.

Her response brought to mind the question of whether she had left acting as a result of her marriage because in her past interview with Potpourrishe said she could never drop acting for any man.

“Why would someone give up their career for anybody? I don’t have to stop being an actress for someone to marry me. No, it doesn’t make sense,” she had said.

But then she had said acting doesn’t pay all her bills: Acting doesn’t pay all my bills, You’ll be on set and people think you’re making money, but at the end of the day, you’re just shooting for your friend, you’re not making money but then, you have bills to pay, that’s why I do other things on the side,” she once told Potpourri