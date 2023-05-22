‘I find solace by your side,’ Seyi Vibez mourns mother’s death

Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, has continued to mourn over the death of his mother.

Recall that the singer, who lost his mother about two months ago, has since carried the pain of missing his late mother.

Seyi Vibes, in a recent post via his Instagram page, shared a photo of himself kneeling beside her grave, accompanied by a touching caption.

The music star wrote, “Sorrow to strength, from darkness to light 💡I find solace by your side Mother 🔐, I know you are watching over me every day! Iya Oluwaloseyi

I pray Almighty ALLAH grant you Aljannah Firdaus🤲

LOVE OF MY LIFE !!! 🌺❤️❤️❤️❤️🤍”

The “NO SEYI NO VIBES” crooner recently changed his Instagram display picture, and his bio on his verified handle with the inscription, “RestInPeace MUM 🕊️🕯️💐• RIP sistaMARIAM 🌺💔” which simply depicts his current mood about his family and close ones.

Seyi vibes have been trending lately as he is set to release his first single of the year, featuring Ayra Star, and Tems.

He had posted a snippet of the video on his handle with a caption that reads,

I’m back baby!!! Tems check your DM.”