I draw my inspiration from anywhere – Music artiste, Ayuu

Music is a universal language that cuts across all barriers and culture. With the industry bringing in billions, Nigerian music has been accepted globally and this has placed a lot of Nigeria artistes in the limelight literally. One of these artistes is Ayuu Safi known as Ayuu as his stage name. He expressed his position and take on the entertainment industry and the evolution of Nigerian music.

Speaking during the media chat with journalists he said “I’m a singer/songwriter based in Abuja. I often say music is the last chance I have at achieving peace, happiness and success all at once. I feel blessed that I’ve even come this far.

On what influenced him to be ausician he added that “I guess my earliest influences were my older siblings but for the most part I thought I’d end up a sportsman. I’d do covers to my older sisters songs and sing in choir here and there but never anything serious. I put out a record on soundcloud in 2016 called ‘In That Order’ and woke up to my first 1000 streams and a couple supporters which was very cool.”

On what defines a good musicain and the influence of women in the music industry Ayuu said that “Music opinions are subjective but I personally gravitate to soul whisperers. Musicians who tap into sounds and melodies that speak to my soul…I believe I’m a sound and genre fusing genius. My music is almost always a combination of my different influences. In terms of class, I pray I make music for every and anyone… especially beautiful women.”

On his inspiration and how he gets to drop new tracks, Ayuu said that “There’s many styles to my music and my sources of inspiration can come from anywhere. I’m a huge RnB head though. It depends on how I’m feeling but it’s never more than a couple of hours.”

On his experience on stage, Ayuu said it is with every musician as there would be times that there will be stage embarassment even as he explained the meaning of SAFI.

“First time on stage in Nigeria was pretty embarrassing but a lot of people don’t know this. It was a show in Abuja and I wasn’t prepared for how bad the sound was. I sounded like say no be me sing the song. My collective called SAFI means purity in Swahili. I might drop another EP very soon but don’t tell anyone haha. “

Ayüü, born Daniel Ayu, is a Nigerian-UK based artist and a force to reckon in the alté movement. Ayüü’s style incorporates elements of R&B, Pop, Hip-Hop, Soul and Dancehall into his own iteration of Afrobeats.