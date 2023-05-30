I didn’t Japa because of music – Singer, Psypro

By Ayo Onikoyi

The emigration syndrome commonly known as “Japa” among Nigerian youths is a well known phenomenon.

And Nigerian Afro-pop singer, rapper and producer, Onyekachi Okechukwu, known musically as Psypro has confessed he would have emigrated to seek greener pastures abroad if not for his love for music.

In a chat with our reporter at a recent event in Lagos, the singer said, “I would have Japa since but my love for music kept me in this country. And I have always believed that I would succeed as a musician. I realised in my early years that I was in love with music and entertainment so becoming an artist kinda came naturally. I started in a music group with two close friends. Due to lack of funds, it was quite tough to have your songs recorded but thank God stories change. If not for the love and God’s blessings I would have run abroad.”

As much as he started music at an early age and being part of a musical group, Psypro didn’t release his professional single until 2020 due to financial constraint. His very first single “Whyn” gave a taste of what to expect from the Festac Town homeboy as it was well received with some amazing reviews.

With the encouraging experience from his first effort, the singer dropped another single in 2021 titled, Born Kills. Soon after Born Kills, he dropped another single “Boom Boom”. These two singles cemented Psypro’s place on the musical landscape of Nigeria.

He has imbibed various elements of music in his style. His content, with is laced with rhythmic melody and lyrics is a mix of comic patois, Afro vibe and rhythm, forming his own unique music art that distinguishes him from any other person out there.

Signed to Huzzle Records, he teamed up with Baudex, CEO of Huzzle records, and other notable artists like Popito, to release his first mixed tape album – Straight from the blocks.

He currently works as a Manager in one of the leading advisory firms in Nigeria and at the same time, combines his love for music and entrepreneurship skill which has made him an all round artist and person.