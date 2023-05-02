I did not collect single kobo to announce Binani as Gov-elect – Hudu Ari

…says allegation of N2b bribe, social media hype

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State that was suspended, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari has denied the widespread allegation that he received N2 billion to announce Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Binani was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Adamawa State during the 2023 election.

She had challenged the incumbent Governor of the state who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who was later, declared the winner of the election by INEC.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Tuesday, Hudu said he had no regrets whatsoever about the action he took by making the announcement in the middle of that election.

Barrister Hudu Yunusa who the police were looking for, said that his announcing the result was his responsibility which was backed by law.

He disclosed that he was ready to present himself to the police this week, even as he argued that neither the DSS nor the Nigerian Police came searching for him as was widely discussed.

According to him, ” I never said the Governor bribed anyone, but I knew there were allegations.”

“I swear, I had nothing to do with either Binani or Fintiri. All these stories about the N2 billion bribe were social media hype.”

” I have no regrets whatsoever, when you do something that was allowed to be done in a democracy, there are no regrets,” he said.