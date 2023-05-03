‘I did him a favour’, Israel Adesanya explains why he mocked Perreira’s son

By Efosa Taiwo

UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya has explained why he mocked the son of his Brazilian rival, Alex Pereira after his victory at UFC 287.

It will be recalled that the ‘last stylebender’ mocked Pereira’s son after defeating the Brazilian via knockout at UFC 287 on April 9, 2023, to reclaim the UFC Middleweight title he lost to him last year.

His action, afterwards, sparked resentment among some fans who called him out for ‘unnecessarily’ taking a jibe at the little boy after beating his father.

However, in a recent interview with XcellentMMA, Adesanya revealed that he did that to teach the boy ‘manners’ and respect’

Adesanya said this became necessary with his grouse at the little boy for previously mocking him after his dad defeated him to emerge Middleweight champion.

He said, “The guy [Pereira] knocked me out in his home country. And then you see your kid doing that [mocking me] and you don’t have the discipline to scold him.

“If you are not going to teach your kid manners and respect, I will. So, I did him a favour. I did that kid a favour. Now he has a life lesson that he can hold on to forever. I’m glad I did it.”