I create unique songs – Afrobeats act, Obalaja

By Chris Onuoha

Nigerian musician, Philip Obalaja, popularly known as Seaxin is making wave with his Afrobeats music.

As a creative pop artiste and songwriter, he has demonstrated his versatility and proficiency in the art of music, paving the way for a successful career in the industry.

With his unique blend of Afrobeat, dancehall, and pop genre, he has captured the hearts of his fans from across the world.

The Akoko-Edo, Edo State born singer has carved a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique style and sound. Under the management of IMG Record, he has released hit songs like; Blessings and 911 featuring Domben Pen among others.

According to him, the song “Blessings” made waves across the continent and has featured in major tabloids and airwaves across Nigeria and United States.

Seaxin is a multi-talented Afrobeat singer who took a break from the music scene to pursue his educational career in Mass Communication from Auchi Polytechnic, went back into music after graduation in 2019.

As a result of his dedication to his craft and scholarly pursuits, Seaxin has remained committed to his music.