I couldn’t have won presidential election without you, Tinubu commends Wike

By Nwafor Sunday

The President–elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the support of the Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike, during the presidential election.

He praised Wike’s principle and integrity, noting that the governor promoted unity and fairness during the election.

Tinubu who spoke during the commissioning of the Raumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt, noted that he wouldn’t have won if not for Wike’s support.

His words: “I went through a gruesome campaign, fought hard, supported by many of you and I won. Fair and square. Nyesom, I say thank you for your contribution to my victory. I couldn’t have done it without some structural support as not describable in a flyover,” he said.

“In his excellency, I see a man of principle. He took a principled stance that the presidency must come to the south and he had the courage to stand by his own conviction not minding whose ox was gored.

“He is indeed a man of great integrity, he didn’t choose to serve his own interest, not about him but the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice. Thank you.”