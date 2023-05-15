I can’t wait to be official — Chef Hilda Baci replies Guinness World Record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has broken silence after surpassing the Guinness World Record of Indian chef, Lata Tandon for the ‘longest cooking time’.

Baci who is going on to clock up 100 hours continues to draw admiration and applause globally over her unprecedented feat.

Although Guinness World Records has not confirmed her record as it stated that it would have to verify evidence of her feat before confirmation.

Responding to its tweet, Hilda said she is anticipating the confirmation.

“I can’t wait for it to be official. 🙏🏾,” she wrote.

The celebrity chef outdid the previous world record set at 87 hours 45 minutes in the early hours of Monday, and on the cusp of setting her own record by extra 13 hours.