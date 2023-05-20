I attempted killing my neighbour’s daughter with N300 knife — Woman confesses

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A Jealous housewife and mother of eight identified as Fatima Salisu has on Friday confessed how she bought an N300 knife and attempted to kill her neighbour’s eight-year-old girl, Sharifa over alleged plans by her husband to get married to a second wife through advice from Sharifa’s father.

Fatima, a 35-year-old made the confession when she was paraded by police before newsmen at the Bompai police headquarters.

She said she bought the knife for N300 but was left with a N100 balance to complete the payment just to accomplish her mission.

According to her, “I took Sharifa from Gadon Kaya in Gwale Local Government Area to Mariri in Kumbotso Local Government Area where I attempted to kill her.

“On our way to Mariri, I bought a knife of N300 but I was left with N100 to balance and complete the payment. The seller ask me to bring the balance anytime I return to the area but I told him I’m not residing or returning to the area.

“I attempted to stab her in the stomach but she prevented it and so I cut her on the neck and later stabbed her in the stomach,” she said.

It was gathered that the suspect allegedly carried out the act in vengeance and flee to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna however told newsmen that the fleeing housewife was later arrested from her hideout somewhere in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State after four days of perpetrating the crime.

SP Haruna said, “On 14/05/2023 at about 1840hrs (06:40 pm), a distress call was received from a good Samaritan who reported that he heard a loud cry of a girl from an uncompleted building located at Kureken Sani in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State. He was attracted and rushed to the scene where he met a girl in a pool of blood with a sharp knife being stabbed and the knife being stuck in her stomach, in addition to other injuries on other parts of her body.

“On receipt of the report, the victim was immediately rushed to Mallam Aminu Kano Specialist Hospital where she was admitted.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, directed the immediate launch of the hunt by all Police Officers and to use all available assets to ensure that the perpetrator(s) are brought to book as soon as practicable.

“Afterwards, the rescued victim identified as Sharifa Usman, 8 years old, of Gadon Kaya Quarters, Gwale LGA Kano while recuperating at the Hospital stated that, “the attack was by a woman in their neighbourhood identified as one Fatima who took her from Gadon Kaya Quarters to the said uncompleted building in Kureken Sani Kumbotso LGA, and stabbed her with a knife on her neck, stomach, left the knife stuck in her stomach, abandoned her and ran away from the scene.

“At the preliminary investigation, the husband of Fatima, one Yusuf Aminu, ‘m’, of Gadon Kaya Quarters, Gwale LGA, Kano State was arrested. He claimed that his wife, Fatima has evidence of a mental disorder and is unaware of her whereabouts. Sustained follow-up coupled with intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the suspect, Fatima Salisu, 35 years old of Gadon Kaya Quarters, Gwale LGA Kano State at a hideout in Dungulmi Village, Isari District, Dutse LGA, Jigawa State on 18th May 2023.

“At this moment, the suspect is undergoing investigation at the Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by Homicide Section. While the suspect has since confessed to committing the crime, she further stated that she committed the act as revenge, because the father of the girl has been advising her husband to marry a second wife.

“However, the discreet investigation is ongoing and upon completion, the case will be charged to court,” SP Haruna however stated.

However, the husband, Aminu Yusuf and father of the victim, Usman Abubakar denied allegations of plans to get married to a second wife.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim, Usman Abubakar demanded justice for his eight-year-old baby who currently recuperating on her sick bed.