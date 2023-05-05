HYPREP: Buhari has proven love for Ogoni people – OEW

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – OGONI Environment Watch (OEW) says President Muhammadu Buhari has, by his appointment of Prof Nenibarini Zabbey as new Project Coordinator for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), proven genuine love for Ogoni people of Rivers state.

OEW, a community based environmental rights initiative, said along with the President’s recent groundbreaking for multi-billion naira Centre for Excellence, Ogoni Mega Specialist Hospital and the Ogoni Power Projects, the appointment of Zabbey, renowned environmentalist demonstrate Buhari’s commitment to actaulising the Ogoni Cleanup.

In a statement by Dae Deegbara, Convener, OEW noted that, “The worrisome slow-pace of the Ogoni Cleanup since inauguration in 2016 by President Buhari, despite federal government’s committing humongous fund to HYPREP has remained critical.

“The failure of the project had been largely induced by leadership ineffectiveness of handlers of the programme, particularly by those previously managing the Clean-up exercise at the project coordination office.

“For us, the swift intervention by President Buhari and the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, to appoint a fresh hand, Prof Zabbey at the helms of HYPREP with the task of driving satisfactory completion of the three newly initiated live-changing projects in Ogoniland, attest to the present administration’s genuine love for the people of Ogoni.

“Ogoni people welcome the appointment with great optimism and views the development as a good omen and relief for a people who have gone through pains and agony as a result of years of oil pollution.

“We trust in the capacity of Prof Zabbey as outlined in his very rich credentials, that he will deliver the mandate of his office creditably, especially to ensure actualisation of the good intentions and vision of President Buhari for Ogoni people in speedy, accountable implementation of all aspects of the Ogoni Cleanup.”