HURIWA questions NYSC’s denial of Peter Mbah’s certificate

… demands FG’s probe

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Monday, questioned the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC’s denial of the certificate of Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, saying that such claims were suspicious.

You will recall that the NYSC certificate that Mbah presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC ahead of the 2023 general elections has become a subject of public discussion after the NYSC repeatedly denied the certificate.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, demanded that the Federal Government, especially the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, constitute a panel and probe the decision of the NYSC.

He said, “We wonder why Mbah would go through all the rigorous process to serve his fatherland only to end up forging a certificate.

“NYSC discharge certificates are printed by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company PLC. They have security features such as watermarks and serial numbers denoting the batches. We, therefore, challenge the NYSC to produce any other certificate in the series of Mbah’s certificate that has the same serial number as his.

“The suspicious role of the management of NYSC in the instigated saga about the so-called unknown NYSC certificate presented by the Governor-elect of Enugu State is therefore suspicious.

“The maximum political de-marketing of the Governor-elect is satanic and condemnable. The whole thing should be subjected to forensic fingerprinting analysis.

“We condemn the media trial against Peter Mbah and demand a Presidential probe panel made up of independent persons including justices of the Supreme Court who must have retired 12 years ago as members to probe the NYSC certificate issuance that is now marred in self-inflicted quagmire.”