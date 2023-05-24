Human rights activist approaches court to block Buhari’s $800m loan facility

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A human rights activist and Founder of One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, approached a Federal High Court in Asaba, Delta State, to block President Muhammadu Buhari from accessing an $800 million loan facility from the World Bank and the International Development Association, IDA.

The suit is coming on the heels of the Federal Government August 2022 signing of a financing agreement with the World Bank’s subsidiary, the International Development Association, IDA,, which the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, explained that the $800 million is the first tranche of palliatives to be disbursed through cash transfers to about 50 million Nigerians who are most vulnerable.

The Applicants; 1. The Registered Trustees Of One Love Family Caring [AKA One Love Foundation] 2. Chief Patrick Osagie Eholor, while the respondents are; The World Bank Group; 2. The International Development Association; 3. The President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria; 4. The Attorney General of The Federation; 5. The Federal Ministry of Finance & Economic Development; 6. Debt Management Office of Nigeria

One Love Foundation and Dr Patrick Osagie Eholor in the suit are requesting the Court on the following reliefs:

The Applicants pray to this Honourable Court for the following Reliefs: