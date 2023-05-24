Huawei rolls out brand-new network solutions via IP&OptiX Club

By Godwin Oritse

In bid to boost revenue profile of Nigerian businesses, Huawei, a network solution provider has concluded plans to showcase its latest Information Communication Technology, ICT, solutions in Nigeria.



Speaking at the ongoing Huawei’s solutions and products solo exhibition at the Oriental Hotel in Lgaos, Wayne Sun, Director of Network Solution Sales, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Nigeria, said that Huawei’s Intelligent OptiX Network strategy aims to build intelligent, simplified, ultra-broadband, and ubiquitous next generation all-optical networks, bringing an enhanced service experience to every person, home, and organization.



Sun also said that this is first Huawei’s Cloud Campus 3.0 solution that currently, digitalizing and accelerating the development of campus networks and promotes campus networks from office to production.



He explained that Campus networks feature multi-service convergence, simplified architecture, and high-quality user experience.



He said: “Huawei’s high-quality campus network products include WLAN, LAN, and WAN building a new-generation campus network that will feature ultra-high-speed access, simplified IoT, simplified architecture, and ultimate experience, improving customer office experience and productivity.



“The second is the Cloud Fabric data center network solution, which is the industry’s only L3.5 autonomous driving network solution. In the era of diversified computing capabilities, data center networks are facing many challenges. Huawei’s newly upgraded hyper-converged data center network solution lays a solid foundation for the digitalization of Nigeria’s government, banks, energy, enterprises, and schools.



“The last is the latest security solution brought by Huawei. In recent years, the number of ransom-ware attacks has increased by 350%. Ransom-ware attacks have become the most concerned issue for global network leaders. Huawei launched multi-layer ransom-ware protection (MRP)，exclusive network storage linkage solution to completely defend against ransomware attacks.