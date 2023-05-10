Huawei introduces “4T” technologies for clean, sustainable energy solution

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to reduce carbon emission, Huawei has commenced moves to deploy its ‘4T’ (WatT, HeaT, BatTery, and BiT) energy technologies to the African continent with a view to driving development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just concluded Africa Solar Show 2023 held last week in Johannesburg Leo Chen, President of Huawei Sub Saharan Africa, said that the quest for global carbon neutrality, energy security, and commercial value are driving the rapid development of a new international energy industry.

Chen also said Huawei as a leading ICT company, can be part of the solution. “With a heavy investment in Rearsch and Development, the firm has developed the most comprehensive set of technologies in ICT, and this forms our unique advantage in finding solutions to the energy crisis in Africa.

Chen expressed Huawei’s commitment to Africa saying that “working with various partners over the past two decades, Huawei has brought ubiquitous connectivity to Africa.

He said: “In the next two decades, Huawei is aiming to bring ubiquitous green power to the continent.”

“By integrating power electronic and digital technologies, Huawei’s ‘4T’ (WatT, HeaT, BatTery, and BiT) technologies, which refers to Huawei’s innovations in the field of power electronics, thermal management, power storage, and Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, can enable the traditional solar energy industry to be more efficient and more intelligent.

“The application of our “4T” technologies, will also effectively accelerate Africa’s energy transition toward the direction of ‘4D’, which is Decarbonisation, Digitalisation, Decentralisation, and Democratisation,” he said.

“Huawei’s full-scenario smart solutions not only can provide solutions to utility-scale large plants, but also to energy storage facilities, commercial and industrial rooftops, residential rooftops, data centres, and smart microgrids in rural areas.

“By doing this, more flexible energy generation solutions that are close to the point of use can be applied and the transmission and distribution setup can be minimised, thus saving costs and losses. Through this approach, power consumers can be transformed into power producers, which helps to achieve better power resilience for users and the whole society.