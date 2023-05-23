How we beat North-West to Kajola Train Wagon Assembly Plant – Sen Akanbi

…says facility will create 5000 direct, indirect jobs

By Dickson Omobola

Following today’s commissioning of the Train Wagon Assembly Plant in Kajola, Ogun State, by President Muhammadu Buhari, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen Soji Akanbi, has explained that but for quick intervention, the facility would have been sited in North-West when Oyo state lost out.

Akanji explained that Oyo lost out for unexplained reasons, adding that Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun promptly made land available when they engaged him.

The lawmaker, who said this in a statement, noted that the project has the production capacity of making 500 modern railway wagon per year.

His words, “It is my great joy to join the minister of transportation Mu’azo Jaji Sambo who represented President Muhammed Buhari to witness the completion ànd Commissioning of this great Train Wagon Assembly Plant which foundation was laid in 2019.

“For posterity sake, it will be incomplete not to reveal the scenerio leading to the localisation of the project in Kajola.

The project was meant for any good location in the Lagos-Ogun-Ibadan new railway corridor.

“Oyo State lost out unfortunately for undisclosed reasons.

With privy information that the project was to be moved to NW zone between Kaduna-Abuja-Kano railway corridor. For the opportunity not to elude SW zone, we engaged Ogun State APC governor who promptly made available the land required and other necessary amenities.

“The Project is a Corporate Social Responsibility from CCECC, a well grounded Building and Civil Engineering company in Nigeria. It is a modern landmark as it is first of it’s kind in West Africa.

“The project optimally shall give about 5,000 direct and indeed jobs hiring local, indigenous technicians and masons. It shall improve the technological capacity of the country. It has the production capacity of making 500 modern railway wagon per year.”

President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the plant as part of his commitment to revitalize and ensure the sustainability of the ongoing railway modernisation project in Nigeria.

Buhari, who performed the commissioning of the project, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Transportation expressed pleasure over the project which was conceived and flagged off on November 8, 2019.